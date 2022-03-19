Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Purchases $43,675.00 in Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,342,000 after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

