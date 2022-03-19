Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,344,000 after buying an additional 313,172 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

