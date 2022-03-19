Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MILN. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 915.7% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,129 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

