Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

