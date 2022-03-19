Argo Blockchain Plc’s (NASDAQ:ARBK) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 22nd

Argo Blockchain’s (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argo Blockchain had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Argo Blockchain’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $9.40 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

