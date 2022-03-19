Arlen Dale Nordhagen Sells 170,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NSA opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

