Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 52.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.