Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $17.96 on Friday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.36.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.