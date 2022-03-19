Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

APWC opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

