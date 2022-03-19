ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $679.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $659.52 and a 200-day moving average of $755.88. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $541.31 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

