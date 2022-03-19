Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.
Shares of AZPN stock opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.34.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
