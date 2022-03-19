Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €21.00 ($23.08).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARZGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

ARZGY stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.