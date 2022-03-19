Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €21.00 ($23.08).
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARZGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.
ARZGY stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.25.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
