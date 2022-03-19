Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

