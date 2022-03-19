Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in UDR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in UDR by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $57.22 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

