Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,480 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after acquiring an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

