Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,719 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL opened at $16.53 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

