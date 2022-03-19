Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $180.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $181.17.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

