Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 352,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.