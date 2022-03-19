Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €30.00

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC:ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Auto1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68.
About Auto1 Group (Get Rating)
