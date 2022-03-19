Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 5%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 25,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 872,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Get Autohome alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Autohome by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.