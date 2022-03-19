Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.88.

NYSE ALV opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Autoliv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Autoliv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 2,691.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 106,936 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

