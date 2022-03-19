AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.28 on Friday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
