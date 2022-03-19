AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.28 on Friday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

