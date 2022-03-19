Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

AVDL stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $431.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 39,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.