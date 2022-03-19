Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.
AVDL stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $431.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.