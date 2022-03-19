Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target Increased to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

