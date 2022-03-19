AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 489,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,183. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

AVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AVROBIO by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AVROBIO by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AVROBIO by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AVROBIO by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

