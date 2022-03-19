AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXAHY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. AXA has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.