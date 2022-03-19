Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells $761,530.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $81.31.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

