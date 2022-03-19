Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.4 days.

OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $6.70 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYAGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.