Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $36.02.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYRWF shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.