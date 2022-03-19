Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €50.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.74 ($52.47).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €26.00 ($28.57) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.81.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

