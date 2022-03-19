Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.