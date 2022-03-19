Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 32,278 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.46% of Tata Motors worth $289,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tata Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tata Motors by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,824 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TTM opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

