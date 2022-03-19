Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,421 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.11% of Lemonade worth $210,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 290,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 366,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $38,511,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:LMND opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $115.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Lemonade Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.