Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.1% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $242.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.