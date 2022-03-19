Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 62,285 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

KLDO stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

KLDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

