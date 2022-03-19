Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,162 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.41% of Dada Nexus worth $105,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 298,019 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of DADA stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Dada Nexus Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.