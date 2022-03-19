Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,067 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.54% of Penumbra worth $380,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

PEN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.23 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.19 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

