Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $2,007,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $479.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.90. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

