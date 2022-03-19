Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLDP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

