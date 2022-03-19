Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,030,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,863. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,849. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.