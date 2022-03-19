Bank of America Cuts Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $40.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of STOK opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $975.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

