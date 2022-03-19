Bank of America Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $315.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $287.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $291.35. The company has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.04.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

