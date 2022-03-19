Barclays Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.27.

CTRA opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.23%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,730 shares of company stock worth $2,309,837. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

