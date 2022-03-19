Barclays Lowers Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 800

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.01) to GBX 750 ($9.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.87) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.38) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 879.38 ($11.44).

LON BOY opened at GBX 713 ($9.27) on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 588.50 ($7.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.09). The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 761.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 832.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($259,707.41).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

