Barclays Lowers Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $22.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STER. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $9,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

