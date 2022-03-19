Barclays Lowers Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $22.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STER. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $9,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sterling Check (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
