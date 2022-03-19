Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director David G. Golden Purchases 5,472 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director David G. Golden purchased 5,472 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $21,888.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BNED opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 522,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 685.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 81,518 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNED. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

