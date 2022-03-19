Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.28

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €49.28 ($54.15) and traded as high as €57.26 ($62.92). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €56.98 ($62.62), with a volume of 4,920,600 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.41.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)
Read More
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.