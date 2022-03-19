Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 103,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

ArcBest Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.