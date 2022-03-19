Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 2,073 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.75. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

