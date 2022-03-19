Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

